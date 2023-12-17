When we love someone, it’s natural that we want to give them something. We show our affection to others with different kinds of giving. It’s not always money or gifts. Our giving may be of our time and energies. Being with someone when they are lonely, bringing joy to someone when they are sad.

Sharing the burdens of others is another way of giving.

Why is giving so important? It’s a sure cure for greed. God blesses us when we care for others, but He’s not pleased when we are greedy.

A generous person cares about the needs of others. When you are a child of God, you will have the desire to show God’s love by caring for others. And I don’t mean only material things.

When we give to other’s, let it be from the heart and not obligation.

Our goal should be to glorify our Heavenly Father by caring for others.

“But this I say, He which soweth sparingly shall also reap sparingly; and he which soweth bountifully shall reap also bountifully. Every man according as he purposed in his heart, so let him give; not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver.” II Corinthians 9: 6-7.