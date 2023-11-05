We praise God for who He is. We praise God for what He has done, what He is doing and what He is going to do.

He is faithful, kind, patient, understanding, good and Holy. Nothing is impossible with God. Many times we may be burdened down with problems of this life, but if we praise and worship God and put our trust in Him, the burden will be lighter. Habakkuk the prophet wrote that we should praise God even in the bad times, when the fields produce no food and the vines produce no fruit. Habakkuk 3: 17-18.

“Although the fig tree shall not blossom, neither shall fruit be on the vines; the labor of the Olive shall fail, and the fields shall yield no meat; the flock shall be cut off from the fold, and there be no herd in the stalls: Yet I will rejoice in the Lord, I will joy in the God of my salvation.” God deserves our praise. We express our love for Christ when we praise Him. It is His will that we praise Him. It makes all the difference when we choose to praise Him during the difficult times in our lives.

Psalm 150: 6 “Let everything that hath breath praise the Lord. Praise ye the Lord.”

We don’t have to wait for a certain feeling before we can praise the Lord. Sometimes we praise Him, then the feeling will come.