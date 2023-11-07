NEWBERRY – The City of Newberry has received word from the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) that they will begin the repaving of Main Street in Newberry beginning Monday, November 13.

According to SCDOT, paving will begin at the intersection of Main and Nance Streets and work is expected to be completed in two-block sections. Weather permitting, SCDOT is anticipating each section to take approximately two days to complete.

During the paving, parking in these sections of Main Street will be prohibited. Visitors to downtown are encouraged to utilize the free parking lots on side streets. Downtown sidewalks will remain open and able to be accessed by visitors as well.

Questions regarding the program can be directed to the City of Newberry’s Public Works department, liaison to SCDOT at 803-321-1020.