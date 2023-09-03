From time to time we should ask ourselves this question; are we as much in love with Jesus as we were when we first met Him?

If our fellowship with Christ has cooled down we need to consider these questions: Is Jesus still our first love?

Is spending time reading the Bible rewarding? Is telling others about Jesus exciting?

Our relationship with Christ cools down when we focus on other things instead of things that pertain to Him. Too much of a good thing can be wrong if it takes us away from our devotion to Christ.

Most of us have been hurt at some time in our lives. Our natural tendency is to hold on to the wrongs done to us by others. So often, we may find it hard to say we are sorry for the emotional stress we have brought to others.

Our desire may be to get even and try to hurt the ones that have hurt us. But, we have to look to the Lord to give us strength to forgive and to show love.

We should turn away from anything that keeps us from worshipping and obeying God. We should never allow anything to come between us and our relationship with Jesus Christ.

“God is faithful, by whom ye were called unto the fellowship of his Son Jesus Christ our Lord.” 1 Corinthians 1:9.

Each one of us should search our heart and see if we are as much in love with Jesus as when we first met Him.