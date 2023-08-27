Are you tired of church? I have felt that way often the past few years. Simultaneously, I have rediscovered several joys of the Christian tradition; the church calendar, spiritual disciplines and the sacraments, to name a few.

I went through a period of my Christian life where I thought all man-made traditions were religious nonsense. However, as I have matured, the pendulum has swung back to the middle. I am no longer an enemy of tradition or liturgy. In fact, I find myself teaching their significance to students more frequently than ever before. At the same time, I have become increasingly averse to the mindless practice of such rituals. Rituals in themselves do no good unless they convey to the believer the deeper meaning behind them.

Jesus and Tradition

Jesus observed innumerable Jewish traditions (e.g., sabbath, synagogue, feasts, etc.). Although he was not anti-tradition, he often clashed with religious leaders on such matters. For example, in Mark 7, Jesus himself rebuked the Pharisees and scribes for enshrining their traditions above the commands of God. They had suffocated the spirit of the law with their own rituals. When these religious leaders noticed Jesus’ disciples eating without the expected handwashing ceremony, they asked him to explain. He then turned the question back on them, identifying a man-made tradition that prevented them from properly honoring their parents. His indictment for them was sharp, and I fear it may apply to many of us:

“Isaiah prophesied rightly about you hypocrites, as it is written,

‘This people honors me with their lips,

but their hearts are far from me;

in vain do they worship me,

teaching human precepts as doctrines.’

You have a fine way of rejecting the commandment of God in order to keep your tradition!” Mark 7:6-7, 9.

Have we failed to honor God in the way we have practiced any of our traditions?

I recently heard someone say, “High predictability equals low impact.” This truth is on display every Sunday in many churches. Many churchgoers develop this attitude: why come to Sunday service when I know we’re going to start with a fast song, then sing two slower ones, followed by the Lord’s Prayer, announcements, offering, a sermon I’ve heard at least a couple times before, and one more song into the benediction? I’ve seen that show before. Been there, done that. You can fill in the blanks for your own church context.

The Example of Communion

One common Christian tradition that we have trivialized is communion. The dominically commanded sacrament ought to fill us with wonder, joy, and reverence. Unfortunately, I cannot recall a single enthusiastic sermon on the subject. I would be surprised to hear a pastor excitedly detailing the beauty and simplicity of receiving Christ’s broken body and poured-out blood for the forgiveness of sins.

Have you ever considered the brilliance of the Lord’s Supper? What a wonderful gift! Jesus himself commanded ONLY ONE practice that any gathering of believers throughout all of history ought to observe! All four of the gospel writers found it significant enough to record in their accounts. Communion transcends all contextual boundaries. The church has traditionally revered the sacrament as a great mystery. Christians throughout history have perceived communion as a means by which we are present to the crucified Christ and he to us.

Scripture also gives dire warnings for those who partake of the Lord’s Supper in an unworthy manner. In 1 Corinthians 11, Paul excoriates the church in Corinth for practicing communion in such a way that contributed to divisions in their congregation. He cautions broadly, “So then, whoever eats the bread or drinks the cup of the Lord in an unworthy manner will be guilty of sinning against the body and blood of the Lord.” Read that warning again: guilty of sinning against the body and the blood of the Lord. Are we serious enough about how we practice this ritual? This holy sacrament, when properly observed, prompts introspection, confession of sin, and reconciliation between believers.

We have reduced communion, however, to the same liturgy recited once a month and practiced as a tag on to a worship song. The United Methodist church actually restricts the administration of the sacrament to the denominationally ordained pastor and a pre-written set of words. In my church life, such words have usually been read monotonously, perhaps absent-mindedly. Several denominations have similarly obscured the beauty of this gift with formula, routine, and lifelessness.

Reviving Tradition, Not Rejecting It

Our rituals have become routine to the point of meaninglessness, but there is another extreme that we must also beware: rejecting tradition altogether. Dispensing with all types of ritual is an overcorrection. A total dismissal of tradition leaves the believer unmoored and responsible for constructing his own patterns of worship. There is wisdom in learning from those who have gone before us – and foolishness in always thinking that we know better than them.

Instead, we should seek to constantly re-explain and practice the rituals in new, authentic ways. Let worship be genuine, fresh, and true. For example, baptism ought to be a party (and a funeral)! Communion should be a marvel. No more asking, “What are you giving up for Lent?” A season of penitent fasting is more than a diet or breaking of a habit. Let’s disrupt the order of service by having members share testimonies during the Sunday service. Have the congregation pray among themselves for one another rather than mindlessly recite the Lord’s Prayer yet again. Pass out a printed liturgy and ask people to comment on words or phrases that move them.

God is too wonderful for us to be bored while we worship him.

Lord, revive our dead religion!