One day my husband, Jeff, and I went to a flea market and he bought me a ring. I went home and put it in a ring box that came from Benson’s Jewelers.

I showed it to my family and told them Jeff bought it for me. They thought it was beautiful. One of them said “oh it came from Benson’s Jewelers.” I didn’t tell them any different at first. I thought about how that related to our lives. I knew the ring wasn’t real, but being in a box from a jewelry store made it look more expensive and real.

How many people say they are Christians and try to fool people by going to church and yet live like the world.

People can be fooled by the outward appearance, but we can’t fool God. He knows if we are real or if we are fake like the ring I got.

After awhile, I told my family the ring only cost two dollars. It was so pretty, it was hard for them to believe it wasn’t real.

Sometimes people do such good things it’s hard to believe that they are not real.

The reason for this little story is to say, let’s be real and not pretend to be something we are not. God knows if we are real or not.

“And the Lord said unto him, Now do ye Pharisees make clean the outside of the cup and the platter; but your inward part is full of ravening and wickedness.” Luke 11:39.