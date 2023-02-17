“For all things are for your sakes, that the abundant grace might through the thanksgiving of many redound to the glory of God.”

“For which cause we faint not; but though our outward man perish, yet the inward man is renewed day by day.” 2 Corinthians 4: 15-16.

We are not promised strength for everything, but for every day. We do not need to carry the weight of tomorrow, because God’s mercy and compassion are new every morning, great is His faithfulness.

God tells us not to worry about tomorrow.

“Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.” Matthew 6:34.

This is why we pray, Give us day by day our daily bread. There is always sufficient evil, But there is also sufficient grace, and it is sufficient for us.

Our strength comes from the Lord.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.