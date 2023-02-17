NEWBERRY — Following their third-place finish in the City of Florence College Tennis Invitational, the Newberry College men’s tennis team (5-2, 0-0 South Atlantic Conference) fell to the Georgia College Bobcats (2-1) in their first spring match at the Oakland Tennis Center, 5-2.

The Bobcats swept the double’s point as Mateo Bivol (Bordeaux, France) and Joshua Fritz (Waiblingen, Germany) fell 6-1 at the one. Laurenz Grabia (Altdorf, Germany) and Marcel Schomburg (Bingen, Germany) fell by the same 6-1 score at the two. Lawrence Friedland (Cary, N.C.) and Tal Cohen (Sydney, Australia) fared a bit better at the three, but ultimately fell 6-4 as the Bobcats took the point.

Bivol and Grabia were the two Wolves to secure points in the singles position of competition. Bivol defeated his opponent in two sets: 7-5, 6-3. Grabia fell in the first set to his opponent 4-6, but reclaimed the next two sets 6-2, 6-1 to secure his victory.

Schomburg fell in two sets at the two: 0-6, 3-6. Fritz came close to taking the first set from his opponent, but fell in set one 6-7. After claiming the second set 6-1, Fritz ultimately fell in a close final set 5-7. Likewise, Friedland fell in the first set to his opponent 2-6 and bounced back in set two 6-4. His opponent flipped that score as Friedland fell in the third set 4-6. Lucas Mruk (Sugar Hill, Ga.) played at the six and lost in two sets: 1-6, 2-6.