After Moses died, Joshua had a lot of responsibility.

The Israelites had wandered in the wilderness. Now he would have to lead them into battle. They came to the promised land, but someone else was living there. So God encouraged Joshua by promising to be with him, as he had been with Moses.

“There shall not any man be able to stand before thee all the days of thy life: As I was with Moses, so shall I be with thee: I will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.” Joshua 1:5.

The promised land had been given to the people that would follow God.

In Deuteronomy 31:6 God said: “Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the Lord thy God, he it is that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.”

It is good to know whatever we have to face in this life we are not alone.

This promise is to God’s people today in Hebrews 13:5: “Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have: for he hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.”

At times we may feel alone, but we can depend on the promises of God.

We are never alone.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.