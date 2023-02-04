NEWBERRY COUNTY — During their Jan. 18 meeting, Newberry County Council recognized the Newberry County Coroner’s Office with a proclamation for National Coroners/Medical Examiners Week (Jan. 27-Feb. 2).

“We want to take a moment to recognize our fine coroner and her fine staff,” said Chairperson Todd Johnson.

The proclamation read as follows:

“Whereas, the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and its dedicated staff are committed to Newberry County; and

“Whereas, Newberry County Council wishes to extend our appreciation for the work that the Newberry County Coroner’s Office does to thoroughly investigate causes and manners of death as well as serve the families of Newberry County; and

“Whereas, Newberry County Council does hereby proclaim the week of January 27-February 2, 2023, as National Coroners/Medical Examiners Recognition with the focus day beginning January 29.”

Upon receiving the proclamation, Coroner Laura Kneece, on behalf of her staff, said they appreciated the support from council and their job is one that is 24/7.

The proclamation was approved following a motion by Councilperson Travis Reeder and a second by Councilperson Mary Arrowood.

In other business, council approved a resolution declaring intent to reimbursed expenditures for certain capital projects with proceeds not to exceed $35,250,000.

According to Karen Brehmer, interim county administrator, the $32,250,000 will be used from the bond for the Capital Project Sales Tax projects that were on the ballot in November.

“Some items need to be purchased or preliminary things that may have expenses before the bond proceeds come in, that may be late May or early June. This resolution authorizes council to use council funds and be reimburse with the bond funding once it is received,” she said.

The resolution was approved following a motion by Councilperson Les Hipp and a second by Councilperson Nick Shealy.

Other business:

• Newberry County resident Eric Boyer spoke during public comments to ask if there are any laws or statutes on the books not being enforced to deal with abandoned mobile homes and vehicles, where the county is no longer collecting revenue from them not being registered and just sitting and rotting. He said the abandoned mobile homes and vehicles are not only an eye sore, but a health hazard.

• Sharon Browning, Chappells resident, spoke to council about the condition of Scurry Church Road. She, along with other neighbors, are concerned with the condition of the road and said it needs to be rehabbed so people can travel safely on the road.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.