We should put our failures behind us and concentrate on the present. Past failures and sins often rob many Christians of God’s peace and joy. Many people are unable to conquer the guilt of past mistakes. As believers in Jesus Christ we are not victims of our past. We are more than conquerors through Christ and we can enjoy each day to its fullest.

When Jesus died, the guilt and penalty of our sin was placed on Him.

When we receive Him as our Savior, we do not have to fear death anymore because Christ died for us. But the other part of the good news, we don’t have to feel guilty either, for Jesus was our guilt offering.

Romans 8:37: “Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us.”

The Psalmist said that God has taken away our sin as far as the East is from the West.

Psalm 103: 12: “As far as the east is from the west, so far hath he removed our transgressions from us.”

We should never let the past rob us of peace in our lives. Christ offers full forgiveness so that we may walk in His love today and every day.

If we humble ourselves, confess any sin the Holy Spirit convicts us of, then we receive pardon in Christ. That’s when we have joy and peace in the Lord.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.