As summer comes to an end, it is a time for everyone to reflect and set new routines. The Newberry County Young Professionals (NYP) have spent time reflecting on various avenues in which we can build a stronger community that connects all Newberrians together. We have focused on building our young professionals group by holding bi-monthly events. In February, we along with Cam Kasten and Thrivent- Robbie Kopp, placed a Little Free Pantry (LFP) in front of Summer Memorial Lutheran Church in the Mollohon Community. We have seen great success and learned that this community needs toiletries, feminine products and basic paper products. With the motto: “Give what you can, take what you need,” anyone in the community can donate directly to the LFP. With the success of our first Little Free Pantry, NYP is working with the Newberry County Career Center’s carpentry class, to build two more LFPs. This would not be possible without donations from last year’s Disc Golf Tournament and gracious donations from Councilman David Force and Shealy’s Services, Gene Shealy. Once both LFPs are built, NYP will be placing them in the community to support the needs of our community. We ask if you know of an area in Newberry County where one of the LFPs would benefit, please reach out to NYP via email at newberrycountyyp@gmail.com. We hope to have both LFPs built and in the Newberry community by the end of the year.

Newberry County Young Professionals along with Thrivent-Robbie Kopp will host their annual Disc Golf Tournament on October 9 at the 1:30 p.m. at Margaret Hunter Park. This tournament was a great success in 2021 and raised enough funds to build NYPs first LFP. Our goal for this year’s Disc Golf Tournament is to raise enough funds to do monthly toiletry stocks of our current and two future LFPs. It is another way NYP can build a stronger, more secure community. We encourage community members to help stock the Mollohon community LFP with non-perishable food items, toiletries, non-combustible household supplies, etc. Information regarding registration will be available in the coming weeks. We will also be accepting monetary donations during the event.

To further support the Newberry community, NYP will host their annual H.U.G.S. Drive which will support the School District of Newberry County. Being in our fifth year of this community outreach, NYP has worked hand-in-hand with other community agents to collect hats, underwear, gloves and socks for our community’s students. It is our goal to collect 1,000 items for our schools to support those students in need over the winter. Donations can be made between October and November at the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce and Newberry College Muller Center, located in Keller Hall.

Newberry, thank you for all of your love and support. None of our efforts would be possible without each of you. Thank you for allowing us to support our community and build a stronger tomorrow.

The Newberry County Young Professionals is looking to continue to grow. For more information on NYP and to join, go to https://www.newberrycountychamber.com/.

Jessica Beam Shealy is a board member with the Newberry County Young Professionals.