NEWBERRY — Newberry College has launched a $2.5 million partnership with Founders Federal Credit Union that will transform the college and the community for the better.

As a result of the partnership, the Lancaster-based firm will provide on-campus financial services for students, faculty, staff and members of the Newberry community. This will include opening a location on the college campus, installing ATM services, and providing financial literacy curriculum to required first-year courses.

“Our partnership with Founders Federal Credit Union will change the way business gets done at Newberry College,” said President Maurice Scherrens. “Our students, in particular, will benefit from having top-notch banking services right here on campus. This means not only a greater degree of convenience, but also independence and mobility.”

The deal will also be a game-changer for Newberry College athletics. Founders Federal Credit Union will obtain the naming rights for the up-and-coming field house that will flank the east side of the athletic stadium. The building, part of the second phase of stadium renovations, is expected to be complete in summer 2023. In addition to naming the facility, the credit union will also become a continuing partner of Wolves athletics programs.

“Founders Federal Credit Union’s partnership will make a positive impact on the daily lives of our student-athletes,” said Athletic Director Sean Johnson. “Our goal is to provide the best experience of any NCAA Division II school in the country. Founders’ namesake field house will play a key role in our sustained competitive excellence, and improve the gameday experience for our loyal and dedicated fans.”

“We are just so excited at Founders to enter into this agreement with the wonderful people at Newberry College,” said Bruce Brumfield, president and CEO of Founders Federal Credit Union. “We believe this shows our commitment to the college, its faculty, its staff, to Newberry Athletics and to the entire community of Newberry. We can’t wait to show all of Newberry the Founders difference.”