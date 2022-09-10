NEWBERRY — The Mid-Carolina High School Wall of Fame grew to a total of 93 alumni after nine students were inducted on Friday, August 26.

The 2022 class include 1987 graduate Dr. Urshula Glasgow (Southern Wesleyan University women’s basketball), 1990 graduate Cristi Shealy (Lenoir-Rhyne College women’s basetball), 2005 graduate Chris Ariail (Winthrop University track and field), 2017 graduate Kori Kunkle (Columbia College track and field), 2018 graduate Cade Ruff (Newberry College football), 2018 graduate Hunter Graham (Newberry College baseball), 2018 graduate Jacob Wicker (Limestone University baseball), 2019 graduate Elise Mills (University of South Carolina women’s tennis) and 2019 graduate Jackie Stroud (USC Union Junior College baseball).

“Thank you to Mrs. Christi Vinson, Mid-Carolina Booster Club board member, for her work having the MCHS Athletic Hall of Famers (Class of 2022) represented in the Aug. 26 MCHS vs. Chapin football program,” said MCHS Assistant Principal Zeb Reid.

Reid also gave a special thanks to Coach Jackie Harris and the MC Athletic Booster Club for their continued support.

In order to be inducted onto the Wall of Fame, students must meet the following criteria:

1. Student must be a graduate from MCHS/college graduate.

2. Had to earn at least one varsity letter at their respective school/institution.

3. If a student was drafted into a professional team from high school or free agent, they automatically qualify for the “Wall of Fame.”

4. Family member/former athlete must submit an 8×10 photo of themselves in their college athletic attire from their college/university.

5. April 1 of each year is the cut-off for potential “Wall of Fame” recipients to turn in their 8×10 photo to the MCHS administration or athletic director in order to have WOF photo, name and frame added to the “Wall of Fame.”

6. The newly submitted Wall of Fame 8×10 photos will be displayed at the start of the school year, so long as they are submitted by April 1.

Orion Griffin is an intern with The Newberry Observer.