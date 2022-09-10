A professor of mine once said, “there is no such thing as an expert, only a professional student.” The longer I work in the fields of history and museums, the more I appreciate that statement. Constant learning is one of the things that makes history one of the most exhilarating professions around. History is a never-ending cavalcade of stories, and the constant learning makes it a truly unique field. Despite years of research, writing and presenting on various historical topics, I have never stopped learning new things about history.

Several perfect examples of this never-ending journey took place this past Sunday when I gave a presentation to the Newberry County Historical Society on local fraternal organizations. Fraternal organizations have long been one of my favorite areas of historical study. The history, figures, symbols and rituals of fraternal groups have proven to be one of those facets of history which one can never be an expert, only a perpetual student. Since moving to Newberry, I have found many new rabbit holes of fraternal history to investigate. Throughout its history, Newberry County has been home to numerous chapters of a diverse array of fraternal orders. Newberry College has been home to several Greek fraternities and sororities. There were/are Masonic lodges, Woodmen camps, Moose lodges, Rotary chapters, Lions clubs, and a host of other groups scattered throughout the county. In addition to these, there is a plethora of groups which have disappeared from the communal fabric of our county. Newberry County was once home to a lodge of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, an organization which traces its origins back to 1753 in England and was known for establishing orphanages for the needy and cemeteries for those who could not afford a proper burial. There was also a local lodge of the Knights of Honor. The Knights of Honor was one of the first successful fraternal-benefit societies. Not only did members have access to the social side of a fraternity, but they also gained access to an insurance policy. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, insurance was difficult to come by yet highly desirable in the industrial world of mines and textile mills. Organizations such as the Knights of Honor and the Woodmen helped to placate the need for insurance in the days before workers’ compensation policies. They also served as a means of building social connections and community networks. One of the things that makes the study of fraternal groups so fascinating is the simple fact that almost everyone has some connection to them. Even if a person is not a member of a group, most people who delve into their family histories discover that one or more of their kin were members of at least one fraternal organization. In the course of my presentation on Sunday, I discovered that an attendee was a member of a group that I had never encountered, and many of those in attendance had stories and recollections of fraternal societies around the county.

The study of fraternal orders is just one of many facets of history in which one never runs out of things to learn. If you want to learn more about the fraternal orders of Newberry and the many other exciting parts of Newberry history, stop by the museum. Researching and continuing learning are a mainstay of the museum experience. In the past last three months, more than 2,000 people have continued their learning experience at the Newberry Museum. Our next rotating exhibit, “Coming Home to Newberry,” covering the journeys and stories of Newberry College up to its first homecoming in 1922, opens on September 15. We hope to see you there.

Steven Knapp is the executive director of the Newberry Museum.