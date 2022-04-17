Matthew 26:59: Now the chief priests, and the elders, and all the council, sought false witness against Jesus to put him to death. Matthew 27:25: Then answered all the people, and said, His blood be on us, and on our children.

Mark 14:10-11: And Judas Iscariot, one of the twelve, went unto the priests, to betray him unto them. And when they heard it, they were glad, and promised to give him money, and he sought how he might conveniently betray him.

Romans 8:32: He that spared not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall he not with him also freely give us all things. Matthew 27:46: And about the ninth hour Jesus cried with a loud voice, saying, E-li, E-li, la-masa-bachthani? That is to say, my God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me?

Romans 5:8: But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.

Jesus Christ gave His life to pay the penalty for the sins of the world. When that penalty was fully paid, God raised Jesus from the dead. Salvation was provided for all who believe. Sunday we will celebrate the Risen Saviour.

He alone is worthy of all praise.

