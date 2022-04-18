NEWBERRY — The Newberry Police Department is hoping to bring back the former Explorer’s Program with the help of Sergeant Dustin Shaw and Sergeant Caitlin Branch. Together, Police Chief Kevin Goodman said the two officers had been working hard to get the program off the ground for youth in the community.

On Tuesday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m., the Newberry Police Department will host a meeting to gauge the interest in the community in reestablishing the program for youth between the ages of 14-20 years old. The meeting will be held at the police department, 1507 Nance Street, Newberry.

Shaw said the free program would likely meet once per month and run throughout the school year, allowing participants to learn about police tactics, laws and the qualities it takes to be a Newberry police officer. Parents are highly encouraged to attend the meeting with their interested youth so that everyone is on the same page as to what to expect from the program, Shaw said.

“The interest from the meeting will help to determine the direction of the program,” he said.

The goal of the program is to build relationships and bridge any potential gaps between the police and citizens, Branch said.

“This is our chance to show the younger generation why things happen and what everyone can do to help the community,” she said. “My most important goal with this program is wanting to build relationships.”

Shaw said the Newberry Police Department was blessed to have a good relationship with the community and this program was just another way to invest in that.

Another benefit of the program, he said, was the potential to recruit officers from Newberry’s “own backyard” and allow participants to get involved in the community to see if the law enforcement tract was something they would like to possibly turn into a career.

Through this program, Branch said she hopes the participants and community see that the police department and its officers are there to serve them.

Flyers for the program have been distributed to Newberry County schools. Any further questions can be directed to the Newberry Police Department at 803-321-1010.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.