“Education is not something you can finish.” This famous quote is most often attributed to Isaac Asimov, one of the most prolific American science and science fiction writers of all time, who vigorously promoted scientific thinking and ongoing self-education as a productive and meaningful path to lifelong learning. That simple, but powerful statement embodies an implicit directive: Don’t stop learning. Keep on learning throughout your life!

Many people – including myself in the past – assume that when they graduate from high school or college, they have probably finished most of the learning they will have to do. But, upon a little reflection, it’s easy to realize that this is a false assumption that is easily put to rest. The fact is our every waking moment is a potential opportunity for learning things, and you are most likely learning something almost every day, even if you don’t realize it. In fact, our brains are literally hard-wired for learning, so it’s next to impossible to avoid it!

Scientists have discovered that the ability to learn and the necessity of learning are adaptive and beneficial behavioral traits that are present in nearly all animals as well as people. The brains of monkeys, dogs, mice and even organisms as simple as insects and worms possess the ability to learn. Indeed, it seems necessary for survival.

So, what are the benefits for us ordinary people? Learning new and different things is one of the many ways to keep our brains and minds active and energetic as we grow older. We begin to develop a sense of pride and accomplishment with all the little simple acts of learning and knowing things and understanding things. And the good part is that we don’t have to go back to school in a formal or traditional education setting to achieve this. All we need to do is embrace a habit and lifestyle of ongoing self-education. But it’s mostly up to you to get going and establish a routine, much the same way you would start and maintain a program of exercise and physical fitness. That is, self-education requires a certain amount of self-initiative.

There are no limits to learning in our modern age of information and communications. If you are a bit old-school like me, the traditional print newspapers, magazines, and books can supply you with an ongoing and never-ending treasury of facts, information, and ideas that can expand your knowledge in all directions. Many of you in the younger generation prefer the digital world of information, with its nearly instantaneous access to practically every fact and topic imaginable. And, of course, you can easily mix and match and combine both approaches for maximum learning potential.

Paper pages and electronic screens are great, but what about direct involvement in interesting and engaging experiences? Getting directly involved in activities in a hands-on manner is considered by many people to be the perfect learning strategy. Sports activities, gardening, playing a musical instrument, building things – all are great examples of getting directly involved in learning-by-doing, and you can no doubt add many more to this list.

Social involvement also offers a rich source of learning opportunities for groups large and small. Social interactions promote both physical health and mental health and provide a framework of encouragement and support for your learning goals. The structure of these groups can range from loose and informal to highly organized and formal, depending on the nature and objectives of the group. Seek out those that match your interests and join in!

But ultimately self-education is all about you. It’s all about you and your interests rather than the rigid demands of a curriculum at a formal educational institution or organization. You can probably recall that when you were in school you did better in classes and subjects that you were interested in and possibly not so well in subjects that didn’t appeal to you. Ask yourself what are some things that you are very interested in or curious about. What would you like to know more about, or understand better, or experience on a direct personal level? Then let those establish the foundation for discovering even more interesting topics that you might like to explore in the future.

Learning is as much a natural part of our life as breathing, eating, and sleeping, and it takes place in you as an individual and within various groups of which you are a part. But keep in mind that you are always at the center of your learning, no matter what form it takes. And as Asimov said in another quote: “Self-education is, I firmly believe, the only kind of education there is.”

