Another year has gone by and 2021 was a great year for the Newberry County Young Professionals. Our membership is growing, and we were able to host many in-person events after a long hiatus. We are looking forward to 2022 as a year for more growth not only as an organization, but as young professionals.

The Newberry County Young Professionals (NYP) has a new Board of Directors, and we are excited about the opportunities to bring our county’s young professionals together. I would like to use this space to introduce our 2022 Board of Directors and encourage you to share our organization with anyone you may know who could benefit from socializing and networking with a fun group of young professionals who live, work and play in Newberry County. I am Samantha (Sami) Snyder, and I will be serving as the NYP president for year number two! I am excited to lead our organization into another year and help develop social and networking opportunities for our members, old and new.

The vice-president is Newberry County’s very own Jared Wicker. Jared also served on the organization’s board in the beginning stages and is serving as VP for another year. The vice-president’s position is to help build our membership – a job that is really shared by all of our board members.

Sarah Sprott will be serving as treasurer. Sarah has served on the NYP Board of Directors for four years. She is a valuable member of our board and is the best teachers in Newberry County! We are a bit biased but for anyone who knows Sarah, knows it is true!

Sheridan Murray is serving as secretary for her second year. From her expertise in sharing important historical events and facts at the Newberry Museum, to recording our meetings, we are thankful for Sheridan’s enthusiasm to help us grow the organization.

Jessica Beam is serving on the board for another year and has been the lead to help add a new philanthropy – The Free Little Pantry project. Jessica has worked with local community members to get this project off the ground and we are very close to announcing where our first pantry will be located soon!

Jeb Drum has been a member of NYP for the past year and has graciously accepted a position on the board for the 2022 year. Originally from Goose Creek, Jeb graduated from Charleston Southern in 2017. He found his way to Newberry thanks to his wife, Emily. Jeb is a local insurance agent with Franklin-Summer Insurance.

Sarah Nichols has also been a member of NYP for the past year and we are excited to have her serve as a new board member. Sarah is from originally from Saluda and is currently an account underwriter with Farm Bureau Insurance in Cayce. She is excited to be more involved in the community and is looking forward to meeting more young professionals in 2022!

We are excited to be offering some of our annual events but adding a few new events to the calendar too. Keep an eye out for events happening in February, April, June, August, October and November! We will be helping promote our downtown Newberry businesses as well as making continuing efforts towards our two philanthropies, the H.U.G.S. drive and our Free Little Pantry project. During our 2021 H.U.G.S. drive, we collected over 900 items to donate to the Newberry County School District with the help of The Newberry Museum, The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce, The Muller Center at Newberry College, The African American Alumni Association at Newberry College, and the Junior Beta Club at Mid-Carolina Middle School along with all the individuals who donated. When we work together, we can do anything!

As we grow as young professionals, we invite you to join us. If you know of any young professionals who are looking for an organization to help them learn more about the community and meet other young professionals, please send them our way. We will begin hosting virtual events again in February and, once it’s safe to be together, we look forward to bringing back our in-person social events. Please follow us on Facebook and Instagram. We look forward to seeing you all soon.

Samantha Snyder is the president of the Newberry County Young Professionals.