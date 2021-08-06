How much do we love Jesus? Is our relationship with Jesus the most important thing in our lives? We know we have other things we have to take care of, Jesus should be our first priority.

If we feel that our fellowship with Christ has slowly cooled or dropped to lukewarm, then we need to consider these questions. Is Jesus our first love? Do things of God still excite us? Do we read the Bible?

Knowing Him as our first love means we are excited about His ways and His word. Our relationship with Christ cools down when our focus is on other things rather than things of God.

So often other things take so much of our time we fail to spend time with God and His Word. Too much of a good thing can be wrong if it takes us away from our devotion to Christ.

If this happens to us, we can recapture our love for Jesus. We can remember what Jesus did for us. He took us from death to life, from darkness to light. We should never let anything come before our love for Jesus. If we pray, repent and obey God’s Word then we will be renewed.

“But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.” Matthew 6: 33.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.