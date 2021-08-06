NAACP hosts new superintendent meet and greet

NEWBERRY — Members of the Newberry County Branch of NAACP will host a meet and greet with Alvin D. Pressley, the new NCSD superintendent.

The meet and greet will take place on August 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. located at The Old Newberry Hotel, 1110 Caldwell Street Newberry. Masks are not mandatory, however are encouraged for this event.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Alvin Pressley and his family to the School District of Newberry County. As we enter a new school year, we know there are some challenges ahead with the COVID-19 pandemic. Our community is thankful for the hard work and dedication brought forth by our teachers and administrators. Members of the Newberry County NAACP understands that it takes a village to raise a child.”

“We look forward to continue our many partnerships with the School District of Newberry County administrators, teachers, and students,” said Carlton L. Kinard, president, Newberry County Branch of NAACP. “The Newberry County Branch of NAACP covers the entire county of Newberry. We are here to address the issues that are pertinent in our community. We believe that all children should have an adequate education whether it’s public, private or homeschool. We believe that everyone should have an equal opportunity in joining the workforce whether it’s here in Newberry County or elsewhere. The Newberry County Branch of NAACP believes it is important to build strong and healthy relationships with our local government and law enforcement officials. The NAACP continues to bridge the gap between our older/younger generations. We understand that we must continue to set the example for our young people to grow and be successful leaders in our community.”