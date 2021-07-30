We can learn so much from God’s word. It helps us understand that God knows everything about our lives.

The woman at the well is a good example. She came to draw water. Jesus saith unto her, give me to drink. The woman couldn’t understand because a Jew had no dealings with the Samaritans. Jesus told her He could give her living water and she would never thirst again.

She told Him, you have nothing to draw with and the well is deep. Jesus told her whosoever drinketh of this water will thirst again.

“But whosoever drinketh of the water that I shall give him shall never thirst: but the water that I shall give him shall be in him a well of water springing up into everlasting life.” John 4:14.

The woman asked Jesus to give her this water, that she thirst not. Jesus told her to call her husband and she told Him I have no husband. Jesus already knew that she had five husbands and the one she was with was not her husband. She was amazed what Jesus knew about her. She left her waterpot and went into the city and told the men. Come see a man, which told me all things that ever I did: is not this the Christ?

We may think that we are hiding things from God, but this scripture lets us know that we can hide nothing from Him.

Come see a man that knows everything about our lives.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.