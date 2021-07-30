There will be plenty of fun and games during both National Night Out events in Newberry County.

NEWBERRY COUNTY – The City of Newberry police and fire departments, along with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies throughout Newberry County will come together August 3 for the annual National Night Out event held in Mollohon Park, 211 Player Street in Newberry. The event will be from 6-8 p.m. The Town of Prosperity Police Department will also be holding a National Night Out event from 6-9 p.m. at the softball field at 250 School Drive, Prosperity.

Communities from all over come together on the first Tuesday in August to host parties, festivals and other events with safety demonstrations, youth events, visits from emergency personnel and more. Nationwide, this is the 38th annual National Night Out. The event is sponsored nationally by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW).

Organizing this year’s event for the Newberry Police Department is Sergeant Will Bouknight who said the purpose of the event was not only to strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, but to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness and to generate support for, and participation in local anticrime efforts.

Many familiar games and activities will be provided this year to include the dunking booth with the police department as well as activities with the Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism department’s mobile recreation vehicle. Other vendors from the community will also be present to give out information.

New to this year’s event is a the #uncarrier on wheels, mobile vehicle, sponsored by T-Mobile. The truck will include interactive games, music, a charging station and more.

Little Caesars pizza will be available for those who attend as well as popcorn, snow cones and lemonade at no cost.

“Buddy cards” will be back again this year for children to get signed by local agencies in order to participate in the annual ping-pong ball drop. This event usually takes place towards the end of the night, followed by closing remarks, Bouknight said.

Newberry Police Chief Kevin Goodman said National Night Out gives the department another opportunity to enhance the relationship between the community and law enforcement, while bringing back a true sense of community.

“It provides a great opportunity to bring police and the community together under positive circumstances,” he said.

Because of the unfortunate circumstances brought on by the pandemic, the event was unable to happen in 2020.

“It is with great pride that the Newberry Police Department along with our local partners will be able to bring National Night Out back in 2021,” Goodman said.

The Newberry County Council on Aging will be offering shuttle rides from each apartment complex within the city limits beginning at 5:00 p.m. on August 3 for those interested in attending. Following the completion of the ball drop with the Newberry Fire Department, the shuttle will begin transports back to the apartment complexes.

All children riding the van must be accompanied by an adult to the event.

In Prosperity, Town Administrator Karen Livingston said there will be a live band, bounce houses, BBQ sandwiches provided by Hawg Heaven, drinks provided by the Food Lion in Prosperity and snow cones provided by Servpro of Newberry and Laurens County. Livingston added that they will also be taking up school supplies that night.

“We look forward to National Night Out to give back to the community through partnerships with the police and local businesses who sponsor. Come out and enjoy the fellowship and community on August 3,” said Livingston.

“We’re inviting the community to a big party with community vendors, music, bouncy houses and games for family fun. Food, snacks and prizes will also be available. Also, the Prosperity Business Association and the Prosperity Police Department will be accepting donations for school supplies.” Prosperity Police Chief Wesley Palmore added.

