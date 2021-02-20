Although chamber life is different these days, we are here and want to hear your business needs. There are a number of resources to which we have access that could help in your business goals. Please contact us with your questions. If we don’t have the answer, we most likely can get it for you.

While we serve as a resource for businesses and are the voice of business when it comes to relaying information about the business climate to our local, state and federal representatives — we also are here to be a resource for our residents and visitors. Through the Visitors’ Center, we help point people in the right direction regarding recreation and shopping and provide area information to folks who are looking to move to the area.

Residents need the same information regarding shopping, dining and services. Did you know that we are the resource hub for locally finding what you need, whether it be a service or an item? By being an investor in the chamber you not only help promote Newberry County and its assets, but you also make our business voice louder when we speak to those representatives who are making decisions on your behalf.

Are you a person aged 21 through 40 living and or working in Newberry County? The Newberry County Young Professionals (NYP) may be for you. Although in person events are on hold for now, they have been hosting some virtual events from which you may benefit and get to know a few new faces. Visit their Facebook page (Newberry County Young Professionals) for information on how you can get involved.

May 8 and 9 is the weekend of Mother’s Day. On the May 8, we are excited to be able to host a Garden & Art Tour. Plans are well underway to bring you a self-guided tour of some of Newberry’s most beautiful gardens, along with featuring immensely talented artists in each location for a “Plein Air Paint Out.” Go ahead and reserve the entire weekend, because on Sunday, you can enjoy a free concert under the canopy of the Newberry Opera House. You can add the breakfast, lunch and or dinner from a local restaurant and make it a fabulous Mother’s Day weekend.

With the success of the summer and this past fall’s Grow Newberry Farmers Market (GNFM), we are looking at offering a monthly market in addition to the regular summer market held each Saturday in June and July. We look forward to hosting “Second Saturdays” and will offer additional information in the very near future. Be sure to follow us on Facebook on our Grow Newberry Farmers Market page.

Ag+Art Tour of South Carolina is scheduled to happen this summer; therefore, we will host the Ag+Art Tour of Newberry County on a weekend in June! We are very excited to be able to bring this event back after we were sidelined last summer.

The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce is located at 1209 Caldwell Street in downtown Newberry on the first floor of Community Hall. We are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. We ask that you wear a mask while visiting.

Michelle Long is executive director of the Newberry Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at michelle@newberrycounty.org.