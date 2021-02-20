ROCK HILL — Hannah Towery has been named the South Atlantic Conference Softball Player of the Week, it was announced by the league office on Feb. 9. This is the second SAC weekly award of her career, and the first of the 2021 season.

Towery, a senior from Chapin, led the Wolves to a doubleheader sweep of Georgia College Sunday, going 4-8, with a pair of doubles and a home run. Towery was also named to the 2020 Schutt Sports/NFCA D2 National Player and Pitcher of the Year Watch List last season, as well as being a two-time preseason All-SAC Team member.