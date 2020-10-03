I believe it was Martin Luther, priest, reformer and campus pastor, who said, “A city’s [or state’s or country’s] best and greatest welfare, safety, and strength consist rather in its having many able, learned, wise, honorable, and well-educated citizens.”

Since 1856, Newberry College and the Lutheran Church have been partners in the ministry of higher education. Conceived in faith, established by the grace of God, and rooted in the Lutheran liberal arts tradition, Newberry College has been supported for more than 164 years by the prayers and financial support of the South Carolina Synod and many wonderful people of many faith traditions.

The South Carolina Synod graciously designated Sunday, Sept. 13, as Newberry College Sunday, a tradition that celebrates the strong relationship our partner churches share with South Carolina’s only ELCA-affiliated college.

Newberry College has grown from its humble beginnings into a world-class institution of higher education, celebrating the liberal arts and sciences and offering pre-professional degrees, sought out by students from all over the United States and around the globe, attracting a diverse and ever-growing student population each year. Our success in providing students with skills and opportunities to pursue their callings, could not be possible without the sustained love and support of our brothers and sisters in Christ.

As a side note, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our annual Lutheran Day — a tradition that invites Lutheran church congregations to campus for an afternoon of athletic competition on the gridiron and food and fun and fellowship — has been postponed to the spring of 2021. So, we look forward to welcoming members of the Lutheran community, and of all faith traditions, to campus this spring.

In the meantime, please support Newberry College in your worship services, in your prayers, and please consider giving a love offering to support the mission of the college, as you have faithfully done for 164 years. You can also give to Newberry College any time at www.newberry.edu/giving, by calling (803) 321-5363, or by sending a check to Newberry College, Office of Institutional Advancement, 2100 College Street, Newberry, SC 29108.

Also, please join us in saying “thank you and God bless you” to the Rev. Herman Yoos for his unwavering and faithful support of Newberry College during his tenure as bishop of the South Carolina Synod, and, “welcome and God bless you” to our new bishop, the Rev. Virginia Aebischer. We look forward to working with you in ministry for years to come.

God bless our state and nation, God bless the South Carolina Synod, and God Bless Newberry College.

The Rev. Ernie Worman is the campus pastor at Newberry College.