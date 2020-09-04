It’s our choice whom we will serve. God had a plan from the beginning. He sent His Son Jesus Christ to die for our sins. Jesus did what He was sent to do. He gave His life that we could have life.

We should never get tired of hearing what Jesus did for everyone. He died, was buried, and arose from the grave. He paid our sin debt. All we have to do is by faith believe, repent, and accept the plan of salvation.

This is what the Bible tells us, not what I say.

I know there are a lot of different Bibles and beliefs, but the only way to Heaven is by asking God’s forgiveness for our sins. We will become a new creature, our desires will change.

“Now therefore fear the Lord, and serve him in sincerity and in truth: and put away the gods which your fathers served on the other side of the flood, and in Egypt; and serve ye the Lord. And if it seems evil unto you to serve the Lord, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood or the gods of Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house. We will serve the Lord.” Joshua 24: 14-15.

God doesn’t force Himself on anyone, but His will is that all come to repentance and serve Him.

No one else can make this choice for us. It’s our decision whom we will serve.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.