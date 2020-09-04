NEWBERRY COUNTY — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will provide free COVID-19 testing on Sept. 8 and Sept. 22.

The testing will take place at the Newberry County Health Department, 2111 Wilson Road, Newberry, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Both will be hosted by SCDHEC and EMT.

According to a flyer provided by SCDHEC, if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or came in close contact with someone who tested positive, it is recommended that you get tested.

You can call the SCDHEC Care Line at 1-855-472-3232 for general questions about COVID-19 and to make an appointment for testing at your local public health department.