I would like to share my testimony with you all. At a time in my life years ago, I would go to the altar and try to be a Christian. At that time I didn’t realize that my righteousness was only filthy rags.

I would try to do things I thought Christians were supposed to do. I guess I was trying to live by man made rules. I paid my tithes, went to church and was even baptized. But I was only going through the motions. That would last a few weeks. I was miserable trying to do what I thought was good.

My husband got saved and began to pray for the family. He kept praying and God began to work on me. I began to experience something I had never been through before. The Spirit of God began to draw me to Him.

On August 11, 1985, on a Sunday morning, God got a hold of my heart and I went to the altar. This time God did a work in my life. He let me know it was what He did on the cross was the way to be saved. That morning I accepted the plan of salvation and became a new creature. I went to the altar one way and came away another way. God began to change my desires and wants. We are not under the law, Jesus came to fulfill the law.

“That if thou shalt confess with thou mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.” Romans 10:9.

We are not to live by man’s rules, but live by God’s and understand Jesus died on the cross so we could have salvation.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist