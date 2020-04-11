These are historic and difficult days. COVID-19 has caused death, sickness, economic upheaval and anxiety in the United States.

As this has happened, heroes have emerged. Healthcare workers across America and in Newberry are bravely putting themselves in harms-way to protect all of us.

Many, many others are stepping up throughout the Newberry community, be it through their work, an encouraging word or deed, or by a kind attitude.

The crisis is having a significant impact on the economy. Some people locally are having to apply for unemployment, and many small businesses are taking a big hit. If you have a chance to support a small business, such as ordering takeout from a local restaurant, please do.

There is good news!

I’m told the person who was the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Newberry County is doing well. Numerous Newberry factories and companies have donated medical protection supplies to Newberry County Memorial Hospital, EMS and doctors’ offices.

As part of its Meals on Wheels program, the Newberry County Council on Aging delivered a pack of toilet paper to each of its clients last week. I’ve heard local organizations are already thinking of ways they can help the needy, which will be growing in number.

As is the trend nationally, Newberry neighbors are checking on neighbors and friends more, be it a phone call or a conversation from across the yard. Please continue to do that.

Pastors and churches are broadcasting their services online, instead of meeting in person, and many report they are reaching more people via online views compared to their normal services.

Newberry’s extensive agribusiness industry is working hard to ship more turkey, eggs, dairy and other food products to help meet demand at America’s grocers.

As you stay home, I ask you to complete the census if you haven’t already done so, please. Newberry County residences are currently at a 36 percent completion rate, which is below the national average. Much federal funding will be based on the census, including quite possibly any future disaster-relief programs. If you didn’t receive a paper form, you can complete the census online at mycensus2020.gov or call 844-330-2020.

We know what we need to do, stay home as much as possible. When going out for necessities, please keep distance from others, and the CDC recommends wearing a homemade mask to the grocery store, etc.

We can do this. We can get through this together.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Foster-Senn.jpg

Foster Senn Contributing Columnist