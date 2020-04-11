I am writing to say thank you for continuing to publish my hometown newspaper, The Newberry Observer.

Although I grew up on a farm in Newberry County, for the past 27 years I have lived in Greer, S.C., with my husband and our sons. All during my childhood, The Observer was a much-enjoyed fixture in our home. I greatly missed reading it when my husband attended school in Dallas, Texas, and then in Philadelphia, Pa., Shortly after our return to S.C. in 1992, my mother became ill and I began weekly drives to their Newberry farm from Greer to help care for her and to keep books for the farm. One of the side benefits of those weekly trips was once again reading The Newberry Observer! Both parents are now with the Lord, but I’ve kept their subscription to The Observer. Reading my hometown newspaper keeps me connected to the families, the places, the events, and the businesses that I grew up with, as well as informing me of new local developments.

So thanks again for all you and your staff do to keep publishing The Newberry Observer, one of my favorite connections to my roots. Long live the small-town newspaper!

As Joni Mitchell sang, “Don’t it always seem to go, that you don’t know what you got till it’s gone. They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.” We certainly don’t want The Observer to be “paved over” because folks “don’t know what they got!”

My realization of how much I enjoyed The Observer came this past Wednesday when I drove down to the farm. To my surprise, my mail had been burgled and all my Observers were missing! (On the other hand, the thief obviously had good taste in what to steal: junk mail left, Observers gone!)

“This is just too much!” I thought to myself. “No church services for the coming month, no social interactions, limited toilet paper, and now no Observers?” I called Lorraine to see if the missing issues could be replaced. As she was setting me up to receive the digital editions, I mentioned how much I had enjoyed The Observer ever since I was a child.

If my short note helps others realize the many benefits they are regularly receiving from their hometown newspaper, that would be great! God has given us so many blessings, including freedom of speech and freedom of the press, but we often forget to thank Him for all He gives us. With the “new normal” of Covid-19 forcing us to stay home and do without, we are now much more aware of His blessings that we had been taking for granted. Sadly, It is far too easy for us to “not know what we got till it’s gone.”

Continuing to thank the Lord and your hard-working staff for The Newberry Observer,

Sincerely,

Jenny Pitts Strickland

Greer, S.C.