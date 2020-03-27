The cross is offensive to a lot of people. It let’s us know that we are sinners. It points out our faults, mistakes and our sins.

When Jesus shed His blood on the cross it was for our sins.

“For the preaching of the cross is to them that perish foolishness; but unto us which are saved it is the power of God.” 1 Corinthians 1:18.

When we follow Jesus we will deny ourselves and bear our own cross. The cross gives us a new purpose to life.

Once we have been to the cross, we will never be the same. Our desires and wants will be toward things of God.

We can glory in the cross because of the hope we have in Jesus. One day He will return for the ones that have accepted the plan of salvation.

“But God forbid that I should glory, save in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ, by whom the world is crucified unto me, and I unto the world.” Galatians 6:14.

When we see a cross we can’t help but think of the cross that Jesus was crucified on. They mocked Him, put a crown of thorns on His head and thought they had gotten rid of Him, but God had a plan for Jesus going to the cross, a plan that included each of us.

We should always remember and glory in the cross.

