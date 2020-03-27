Churches work to continue worship

Pastor James Henricks is using podcast equipment to do online devotionals while services are canceled during the COVID-19 Pandemic. - Courtesy photo The Lutheran Church of the Redeemer has utilized Facebook to post online worship videos during the time services are canceled. Pictured: Rev. Michael Price (Grace Lutheran Church - Prosperity), Rev. Matthew Titus (Lutheran Church of the Redeemer - Newberry), Deacon Mitzie Schafer (NovusWay Ministries), Rev. Jason Schafer (St. Luke’s Lutheran Church - Prosperity). -

NEWBERRY COUNTY — To help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) many churches have canceled services, bible studies, lent services and pretty much any and all activities.

In this moment in history, a quote from the past can best reflect on the coronavirus. The following quote is from Martin Luther from “Whether one may flee from a deadly plague” translated by Carl J. Schindler, “therefore I shall ask God mercifully to protect us. Then I shall fumigate, help purify the air, administer medicine and take it. I shall avoid places and persons where my presence is not needed in order not to become contaminated and thus perchance infect and pollute others, and so cause their death as a result of my negligence.

“If my neighbor needs me, however, I shall not avoid place or person but will go freely, as stated above. See this is such a God-fearing faith because it is neither brash nor foolhardy and does not tempt God. Moreover, he who has contracted the disease and recovered should keep away from others and not admit them into his presence unless it be necessary.

“But if some are too panicky and desert their neighbors in their plight, and if some are so foolish as not to take precautions but aggravate the contagion, than the devil has a heyday and many will die.”

The list of churches that have canceled services in Newberry County is too long to publish, but if you are wondering about your church, or a church in Newberry County, please reference our church page and give them a call.

Many churches announced all services will be canceled for the month of March, they will then reevaluate how they will proceed in April.

Many churches are getting creative and utilizing technology, whether it is e-mail, YouTube, Facebook or even Podcasts, to reach their congregations, in a time where it is most needed.

Pastor James Henricks, with Summer Memorial Lutheran Church, has been utilizing email and has been sending out daily devotional messages.

“I am working on putting together resources for families for the worship that will take place in the home on Sunday mornings. I will be doing my absolute best to call each family each week to check in for the duration. We’ll be experimenting with uses of technology as I figure out what resources are available and what we can do well,” he said.

Henricks has been using podcast equipment to record and send out a daily devotion.

Pastor Matthew Titus, Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, will be leading – with the help of a few volunteers – a substitute service that will be shared online through social media platforms. In one of his first online worship videos, he teamed up with Rev. Michael Price (Grace Lutheran Church – Prosperity), Rev. Jason Schafer (St. Luke’s Lutheran Church – Prosperity), and Deacon Mitzie Schafer (NovusWay Ministries).

“We’re using a blend of old and new technology to be with the community of faith at Redeemer. Calling people on the phone, sending letters is on one side, but also being able to use the phones in our pockets to record quick videos to keep people in touch and continue to foster that sense of closeness. I’ve even encouraged the congregation to record short prayers that we’ll use in our broadcasted worship service on Sunday morning. It’s exciting, it’s scary, there’s so much opportunity to see the creativity of God at work,” Titus said.

Other churches are also utilizing options to broadcast services online: Wightman United Methodist Church posted a prerecorded worship service this past Sunday — this service is still available on Wightman’s Facebook page and their website (www.wightmanumc.org), along with other worship videos. Aveleigh Fellowship of Presbyterians conducted a livestream on Facebook for their worship service this past Sunday. For those unable to access Aveleigh Church through Facebook, or are unavailable at 9:15 a.m. each Sunday, worship service will become permanently available on YouTube. You can access the YouTube account by typing in “TheAveleighWC.”

Not every church has the ability to stream videos for online worship.

Mother Mia McDowell, St Luke’s Episcopal Church, said she is encouraging her congregation to use their private prayers and devotions during this time. Similarly, Bachman Chapel Lutheran Church will not have services this month, but also encourages their members to utilize private prayers and devotions.

