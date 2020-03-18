The following was written by Columnist Lisa Stone, in the point-of-view of Cappie the goat.

It has been a busy Semester let me tell you! Students have been hard at work on my new closure and I’m looking forward to getting some new friends and a place I can call my own. I’ve been watching all the students in the greenhouses plant veggies and flowers (best place to munch on some hidden weeds) for this springs plant sale opening mid-March! They sure are pretty.

Students are also building their own palace of a chicken coop! The program already has a number of chickens that students have hatched in class (big thank you to Alana West, Newberry 4-H agent and her Embryology project). I didn’t know what to think when I heard all that peeping during class, but I soon get distracted by students going here and there. I love welcoming and watching the students come and go. They always give me a smile and a good rub on the side, maybe a Cheerio or two.

I am sad; however, that I couldn’t help support our students at Laurens High School while they compete in Tool Identification and Creed Speaking for the FFA. I’ve watched them study and am anxious to see how they do. Ms. Stone said I’ll just have to wait since I’m not allowed my own phone (for obvious reasons she clarifies).

Another big thank you to Mr. Chad Morris for speaking to Ms. Stone’s Agricultural Mechanization class. I learned so much about the history of electricity, gauges of wires and got a goat kick out of his electricity demonstrations.

I do have to say, I have not taken kindly to all the rain. Ms. Stone wanted me to thank Newberry Recycling for donating mulch for the garden/rice paddy. Looks to me they’re going to have to build up that whole garden to keep it from becoming a new pond.

Students are still selling Discount Travel cards for $10, much of this goes to support our FFA in travel and competition expenses and dearly appreciated. Mrs. Holly Havird wanted to welcome everyone out for our annual plant sale as well!

A bit about the author; Cappuccino or ‘Cappie’ was donated by Luke Morris, a student in the agriculture program. She has become a staple of everyday activities and loves exploring classrooms and eating cheerios from students. This four month old will soon be housed at the career center for the needs of the agriculture curriculum, as well as the school

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_image1.jpeg Cappuccino or ‘Cappie’ https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1__private_var_mobile_Containers_Data_Application_3601ECE9-0F20-47CF-9198-8244F5D686E2_tmp_128717B2-86FA-425B-B09B-BD2572D32AC7_Image.jpeg Cappuccino or ‘Cappie’

Lisa Stone Contributing Columnist