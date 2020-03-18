NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council, by a 5-2 vote, approved second reading of various ordinances to rezone various parcels from their current zoning to Single Family Residential (RSM).

As previously reported, the nine proposed parcels are bounded to Hollands Landing Road, Granny Hill Road, Circle H Woods Road and Peninsula Drive, all in Prosperity. Currently, the various parcels are zoned General Commercial, Limited Commercial, R2 Rural or Single Family Residential (RS). All together, these parcels make up approximately 200 acres.

The purpose of the rezoning is so developer, American Land Holding, can accommodate a housing development known as Palmetto Pointe Cottage Community — according to a facts sheet provided by Newberry County staff.

Newberry County Council once again met at Piedmont Technical College, to accommodate a larger crowd, where various community members spoke about this proposed subdivision.

Prior to a vote, many community members spoke for and against the development. Miria Atria, president/CEO of Capital City /Lake Murray County Regional Tourism Board, spoke in favor, she said this development will help the tax base for the county, open up all types of business partnerships, assist the current businesses in Newberry and answer community development needs.

Harold Beaty, the chairman of the Plantation Pointe Homeowners Association, said the HOA board has investigated American Land Holdings’ and found nothing negative about them.

“The board has decided we will not oppose American Land Holdings request for zoning change,” he said.

A few of the reasons the board came to this conclusion include a deed restriction that will be placed on the entire property preventing mobile homes; part of the entrance to the Plantation Pointe community (which they have maintained) will be deeded to them from American Land Holdings.

Beaty noted that not everyone in their HOA agrees with this decision, and he encouraged them to speak up about their opposition to the development.

Many other residents spoke in opposition to the land development. Some of their concerns included the increased activity that will take place at the lake, inadequate sewage infrastructure, traffic issues and the condition of the roads. One resident even discussed the issue with the sewage overflows and the issues that causes, and the concern of what the added homes will cause.

Brent Richardson, manager of the Newberry County Water and Sewer Authority, addressed the issue of the sewage concerns. He said the NCWSA Board is committed to taking the necessary steps to rectify the situation with this issue.

“The board has committed about $450,000 to add pumping capacity, not just for this project, pumping capacity for all increase sewer flows in the Fairview community,” he said.

He added that this project is already underway and looks to be completed in June.

Prior to a vote taking place, Councilman Steve Stockman, voiced his concerns.

“I live in the community, I’m a life long resident of the community. We all know the roads aren’t adequate, already have traffic issues and this is only going to make it worse. We know the sewer system, right now at this point, is not adequate. I ask my fellow council persons to take this very seriously,” he said. “Those folks and myself, we aren’t against Newberry County and we are not trying to keep it from growing, we don’t mind growth, we don’t mind development — we just don’t want cluster homes.”

Council approved second reading (of all nine ordinances) with a 5-2 vote, with Stockman and Councilman Scott Cain voting against. Councilman Kirksey Koon said they still have a public hearing and third reading, meaning they still have time to change their minds.

In other business, council approved second reading to amend the budget ordinance for the 2019-20 fiscal year. According to County Administrator Wayne Adams, the proposed ordinance amends the FY 2019-20 budget ordinance by increasing both revenues and expenditures by $825,983 for operating purposes, and decreasing revenues and expenditures for capital budgets by $20,602.

“The proposed changes affect two separate operating expenditure areas: Public Safety expenditures are increased by $372,483, predominantly to raise compensation levels for law enforcement officers; General Government expenditures are increased by $453,500, of which all but $40,000 is for the optioning, testing, and engineering of property for economic development purposes. Legal expenditures are increased by $40,000,” he said.

This brings the total to $825,983. Adams said operating revenue is increased as follows: property taxes, $125,000; balance brought forward, $529,283; Title IV-D, $31,000; prepaid legals, $67,000; other/miscellaneous, $73,700.

Capital budget changes reflect a reduction in revenues and expenditures of $20,602, according to Adams.

“While the Spring Hill Road/Bridge Repair budget will require $70,401 more in balance brought forward (county funding) than was budgeted for the Old Jollystreet Road Bridge replacement, please recall that the budgeted amount for the latter proved to be $151,189 short of what was actually needed. Accordingly, though the county will lose $21,003 in FEMA funding and $70,000 in state funding by switching projects, the county’s out-of-pocket cost (balance brought forward) will be reduced by $80,788, in real terms ($151,189 – $70,401),” he said.

Adams further said that revenues are up by $296,700, as compared against recurring cost increases of $372,483.

“While this suggests a shortfall of $75,783, the county has added an average of $738,538 annually to fund balance over the past seven years. Additions to fund balance arise from under-expending relative to budget and collecting revenues above budgeted amounts,” he said. “Additionally, $483,901 of the budget amendment expenditures are non-recurring in nature, making them appropriate fund balance expenditures for a county that has reserve levels greater than six months of operating costs. Moreover, without economic development product, the major focus of these non-recurring expenditures, the county cannot continue to create jobs and increase its industrial tax base.”

The second reading was approved after Koon made a motion and Councilwoman Harriett Rucker seconded.

Other business:

• Council approved a proclamation declaring March 2020 as Disabilities Awareness Month in Newberry County.

• Council approved a request from Justin and Samantha Cox for an extension for agricultural special assessment. Council also approved giving administration the ability to grant similar request between this meeting and the next County Council meeting, after Adams made a request.

• Council approved a bid in the amount of $163,650 (this amount includes $9,000 for alternate road striping) from Satterfield Construction for Pineland Road paving repairs.

Council declared March 2020 as Disabilities Awareness Month in Newberry County. Pictured, left to right, Leon Gallman, Connie Gallman, Councilman Buddy Livingston and Tony Powers. During the meeting, one resident brought soil and water samples when discussing the sewage overflows.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com