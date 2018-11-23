We talk to God in prayer. He talks to us through His Precious Word, the Bible.

Many times we may pray for a certain situation and we see no results. God’s time is right. He knows what is best for us.

God answers our prayers, it may not be the way we want them, but God is in control of our lives and the things we go through.

“And all things, whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive.” Matthew 21:22.

At times our faith is weak and we need others to go to God in prayer for us. It is so good to have brothers and sisters that love us enough to pray for us.

I feel sure that at times all of us are guilty of mumbling prayers from our mouth and not from the heart, and we see no results. When we pray earnestly with a sincere heart then we can see results.

God knows far more than we could ever think or ask. He loves us so much, He wants what is best for us. If we would only realize that prayer is powerful. With a humble heart I am asking prayer for my husband Jeff. Thank you.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist