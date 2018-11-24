Wolves comeback attempt falls just short against Lenoir-Rhyne

Courtesy photo The win keeps Lenoir-Rhyne’s undefeated start to the season alive, while Newberry starts conference play 0-1. -

HICKORY, N.C. — The Newberry Wolves (1-3, 0-1 SAC) fended off a slow start and nearly completed a 15-point second-half comeback, but ultimately wound up dropping their conference opener to the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears (6-0, 1-0 SAC) by a score of 88-82.

The Bears had a hot start to the game to the tune of 62.2 percent from the floor, including a scalding 50 percent from deep. At the break, three Lenoir-Rhyne players had already cracked double-digit scoring, with Cory Thomas (13p), Djibril Diallo (12p) and Mason Hawks (11p) combining to shoot 15-19 from the floor.

This was a recipe for a blowout, but the Wolves refused to lie down, shooting an impressive 51.4 percent from the floor themselves through the opening frame. This kept the score at a manageable 53-45, allowing the Wolves to continue to apply pressure.

Through the first eight minutes of the second half, it looked as if the Bears were going to pull away on their home floor as they rode the hot hands of Diallo and Thomas to a 15-point lead.

Newberry head coach Dave Davis called a timeout to stop the bleeding, and the Wolves were able to do far more than just that. Over the next five minutes, Newberry was able to keep Lenoir-Rhyne off the scoreboard entirely while reeling off bucket after bucket, steadily chipping away at the deficit.

With just over five minutes remaining in the game, the Wolves found themselves with an opportunity to take their first lead of the game since scoring the opening bucket to go up 2-0. Lange drove down the lane on a fast break and powered his way to the rim, putting Newberry ahead 76-75.

It looked as if the Wolves had all of the momentum, but Lenoir-Rhyne’s dynamic duo of Thomas and Diallo continued to push the ball, eventually finding their footing offensively and fending off a scrappy Wolves team for the victory.

Thomas led the way for the Bears, scoring 24 points on 9-18 shooting, followed by Diallo with 20 on 9-14 shooting.

Lange was the leader for Newberry, scoring 19 points on 7-10 from the floor as well as recording four rebounds and three assists. Luke Gibson (12p), Omari Wilson (11p) and TJ Brown (10p) also scored in double-digits. Angelo Sales Jr. flirted with a double-double, recording nine points and nine boards on the night.

