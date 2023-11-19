The Thanksgiving weekend is the beginning of the holiday season. Attending numerous gatherings, work functions, family events, celebrations, and other festivities between now and New Year’s Day is typical. It is the time of year when family and friends come together.

Unfortunately, this time of year is also associated with increased alcohol consumption and even recreational drug use. Thanksgiving Eve is also known as Blackout Wednesday, the first official heavy drinking weekend of the holiday season. It may seem as if the temptation to use alcohol or even drugs is around every corner.

This can pose a challenge for anyone new to sobriety or someone choosing to remain sober during the holiday season. Fortunately, there are practical approaches and useful information anyone can use to maintain their sobriety.

Statistically, South Carolina has more alcohol-related deaths per capita than the average state. Roughly 18.1% of these deaths involve underage drinkers. It’s estimated that 16.3% of South Carolina adults over 18 binge drink at least once per month. Annually, over 2,500 deaths in the state are attributed to excessive alcohol use.

Thanksgiving does not have to be an alcohol or drug-induced blur, and no one has to give up their sobriety. Consider some of the following information to help you stay sober.

Try coming up with a plan before the holiday weekend arrives. What are you going to do? Where will you go? Who will you spend it with? A little bit of planning can significantly reduce stress. Stress is typical this time of year and difficult to manage, whether financial, traveling, family gatherings, or negative feelings.

Having some downtown time and a healthy outlet is a good idea.

Most temptation to drink or use drugs arises because of anxiety, depression, and feeling overwhelmed during the holidays. This time of year can bring about negative emotions like guilt and remorse. Chaos and unpredictability, for example, create triggers that often lead to relapse. Identify these triggers and manage or avoid them.

Additionally, consider hosting your own Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving gatherings with friends or family. Let people know ahead of time that you are not drinking. When attending any family or friend gatherings, bring non-alcoholic beverages or mocktails or invite a friend as added support. Plan your exit before you arrive if things begin to go sideways.

Take this time of year to create new memories and sober traditions. The holiday season should not be a reason to throw your sobriety away. Think of the obstacles and challenges that have been overcome and continue to push forward.

Michael Leach has spent most of his career as a healthcare professional specializing in Substance Use Disorder and addiction recovery. He is a Certified Clinical Medical Assistant and contributor to the healthcare website Addicted.Org.