From left to right, Fire Chief Gene Shealy, RJ Dowd and City Manager Jason Taylor.

From left to right: Chief Kevin Goodman, Clay McConnell, Breana Gary, and City Manager Jason Taylor.

Special recognitions included Sgt. Christopher Law, Lt. Nicholas Varner, , Emily Seibert, Sgt. Khadijah Gaskins, and Inv. Dustin Shaw on receiving the Lifesaving Awards from the Newberry Police Department.

NEWBERRY – City Council recognized employees for milestone work anniversaries and special achievements at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

For his five years of service with the Newberry Police Department, Clay McConnell was recognized by council.

McConnell’s supervisor, Chief Kevin Goodman, said that McConnell took great pride in the work that he did.

“He’s a true leader, a team player and an asset to the City of Newberry,” Goodman said.

Breana Gary was also recognized for her five years of service with the police department.

Goodman said Gary was the first person of contact that folks made when they came into the police department and that they were always greeted with professionalism and respect.

Elyssa Haven was then recognized by City Manager Jason Taylor for her 10 years of service with the city.

Taylor described Haven as the voice of the city, ensuring clear, consistent and positive communication with the public.

“Her collaborative spirit makes her an invaluable resource to the City of Newberry,” Taylor said.

From the Newberry Fire Department, RJ Dowd was recognized for 20 years of service.

Dowd’s supervisor, Chief Gene Shealy said that his leadership and commitment to service had served their department well over the last 20 years.

“He’s an asset to the City of Newberry and we look forward to his continued leadership in our organization,” Shealy said.

Todd Guy was then recognized for Newberry Utilities for his 25 years of service.

Utility Director Scott Motsinger described Guy as the rock of the city’s electric system, having been the electric superintendent for over 12 years for the department.

“When you take on this role, that means you are always on, whenever the power goes out,” Motsinger said. “Todd is there – whether rain, snow, sleet, snow, hurricane, you name it. Todd has been here.”

As a special recognition, Mayor Foster Senn and Taylor also recognized members from the Newberry Police Department on receiving lifesaving awards.

Goodman shared that Nicholas Varner, Emily Seibert, Khadijah Gaskins and Dustin Shaw were some of the first on scene of a fireworks explosion in July 2025, pulling the victim to a safe area and immediately administering life-saving measures.

In addition, Varner responded to another call where a victim had been shot and performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived, saving the life of the victim.

Additionally, Christopher Law helped to save the life of a person who had overdosed.

“I am blessed to have a group of men and women so committed, dedicated and loving,” Goodman said.

Announcements/Updates

Senn then shared good news from around Newberry to include the most recent employee spotlight, Kimberly Jenkins. Photos were shared from the Arbor Day celebration at Gallman Elementary School as well as the Newberry Police Department’s support of Designated Driving Appreciation Week.

Senn shared information about the upcoming Newberry College parade and Winterfest to be held downtown on Saturday, January 24 starting at 11 a.m. and information on care packages that could be sent to the 117th Engineer Brigade of Newberry.

Further information shared was a great review of the Newberry Recreation Complex by a visitor, and upcoming Newberry Museum events. Congratulations was also shared to Councilperson Carlton Kinard on his recent marriage.

As an update for council, Taylor shared that for the most recent audited fiscal year (2025), the city’s unassigned fund balance percentage dropped below 33%, to 30.6%. The reason for the fall is the transfer from the utility fund to the general fund had to be reduced due to the significant financial impact of Hurricane Helene.

The city has a clause in their financial policies that states: “The city will strive to maintain the fund balance of the General Fund such that the unassigned portion of fund balance is between 33.0 percent and 67.0 percent of the total audited General Fund expenditures for the most recently audited fiscal year. If, at the end of a fiscal year, the minimum fund balance policy is not met, the City Manager will submit a plan of corrective action to City Council within six months of notification of the shortfall.”

Taylor said that plan had already been executed and with the continuation of the transfer from the utility fund to the general fund, it would be remedied quickly.

Senn then highlighted that for the 32nd year in a row, the City of Newberry had received a “Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting,” which is presented annually by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States to governments that have achieved the highest standards of perfection in their accounting records.

“There are very few municipalities in the United States that receive this level of competency,” Senn said. “Finance Director Shannon Smith and her staff have done an outstanding job.”

Annual Financial Report

Marcy Loucks of McKinley, Cooper and Company presented council on Tuesday with an overview of the FY2024-2025 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report. Loucks said the city’s financial statements were fairly stated as of June 30, 2025, and continued to reflect GASB Accounting Standards. She said the firm would be issuing a clean, unmodified opinion, which is the best opinion the city can receive.

Loucks summarized the various funds for council saying that the city had a positive net position of almost $82.5 million.

The city has 5% of their funding that is unrestricted and available for use, Loucks said, with many folks she sees in the negative in that category.

Loucks said overall debt decreased by $1 million.

“We like to see you’re paying down your debts,” she said.

New Business

Under new business, Taylor shared information on several city staff recently meeting with Senator Graham’s Office, Senator Scott’s Office, Congresswoman Sherri Biggs, The US Department of Justice and the US Department of Transportation in Washington, D.C.

The purpose of these meetings was to seek out federal funding for the city, specifically requesting funds for a proposed new public safety complex, and to replace bridges in the West End area of the city (Drayton Street, Academy Street, Charles Street, O’Neal Street).

Taylor shared that staff had recently met with Newberry Middle School and that they were very supportive in conversations that included walking/bike paths to connect the school back into the existing sidewalk system that follows Scott’s Creek.

City staff need to request up to $30,000 Taylor said to hire an engineer to help put the grant package together, with the funding to come out of the rate stabilization fund.

Motion to approve was made by Councilperson Lemont Glasgow and seconded by Kinard.

Also under new business, council tabled first reading of an ordinance to amend the text of the city’s zoning ordinance to address tiny homes.

The city’s zoning ordinance currently does not define or regulate the construction or installation of tiny homes other than through their inclusion in the SC Residential Code. To accommodate and regulate this type of housing, the city intends to amend the zoning ordinance to define what they are and where they can be located.

Senn said council would like to study it some more and come back at their February meeting with more information.

Motion was made by Kinard to table until next month’s meeting. The motion was seconded by Councilperson Jackie Holmes.

As the final item under new business, Glasgow was then elected as Mayor Pro Tem.

Following each general election, Section 5-7-210 of the State Code requires that “the council elects from its membership a mayor pro tempore for a term of not more than two years”.

Glasgow has served as the mayor pro tempore and was eligible for reappointment or replacement. Motion was made by Councilperson David DuBose to nominate Glasgow. This motion was seconded by Councilperson David Force.