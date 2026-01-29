NEWBERRY — The Newberry Soil & Water Conservation District was recognized as the 2025 District of the Year from the South Carolina Association of Conservation Districts on Jan. 13. The Association spans 46 districts from across the state.

Winners are chosen from a panel of judges based on leadership, accomplishments, programming in their counties and communications with citizens of the district.

NSWCD offers a number of classes and workshops Soils, Gardens, Wildlife Management and Forest Health Management. along with youth programs including Camp Conservation, the new Mobile Education Lab for Pollinators and Gardens. Keep Newberry County Beautiful, a division of NSWCD, offers programs for litter prevention, litter education, beautification programs and free supplies to host litter cleanup events.

“We are honored and humbled to accept this award. We take great joy knowing the difference we are making in our community through the health of our natural resources will benefit future generations,” said Chairman Doug Heydt.

For more information on how to become an affiliate member of the Conservation District or to learn about its programs, visit www.newberryswcd.com or www.keepnewberrybeautiful.com.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3122 ext. 1867 or [email protected].