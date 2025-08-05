COLUMBIA — Governor Henry McMaster has proclaimed August 2025 as Emergency Management Awareness Month in South Carolina, recognizing the vital work of emergency managers across the state.

The proclamation highlights the essential role emergency managers play in preparing for, responding to, and recovering from a wide range of disasters. From hurricanes and tornadoes to floods and wildfires, these professionals coordinate efforts that save lives, protect property, and enhance the resilience of South Carolina communities.

“Emergency managers across South Carolina are committed to maintaining the capabilities needed to respond to all hazards,” said Jessica Stumpf, President of the South Carolina Emergency Management Association. “While their work often goes unseen, emergency managers are the backbone of public safety—turning strategy into action when it matters most. They are the professionals who coordinate evacuations and issue timely emergency alerts, identify hazards and assess community vulnerabilities, secure critical resources and build partnerships long before disaster strikes, lead Emergency Operations Centers and orchestrate response efforts, and guide long-term recovery well after the headlines fade. Ultimately, emergency managers ensure that communities are prepared, protected, and resilient in the face of crisis.”

The South Carolina Emergency Management Association (SCEMA) supports and advocates for emergency management professionals throughout the state. The organization promotes collaboration, provides training opportunities, and advances policies that strengthen South Carolina’s ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from large-scale emergencies and disasters.

Emergency Management Awareness Month aims to increase public awareness about the role of emergency managers, the importance of preparedness and the resources available to residents before, during, and after disasters.

Knowing the types of emergencies your community may face is essential to being prepared for them. Learn more about potential disasters in your area and your county emergency management office.