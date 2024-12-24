Kwanzaa is a week-long celebration from December 26-January 1. Celebrated in many African American homes, Kwanzaa honors African heritage and African American culture. Celebrations often include singing, and dancing, storytelling, poetry reading, African drumming, and of course traditional meals that have been passed down through generations in the African American culture. Many African Americans who celebrate Kwanzaa do so in addition to celebrating Christmas such as my family!

During the week-long celebration, there are seven guiding principles to be discussed during the observance of Kwanzaa.

Day One: Umoja (Unity) To strive for and to maintain unity in the family, community, nation, and race.

Day Two: Kujichagulia (Self-Determination) To define and name ourselves, as well as to create and speak for ourselves.

Day Three: Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility) To build and maintain our community together and make our brothers’ and sisters’ problems our problems and to solve them together.

Day Four: Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics) To build and maintain our own stores, shops, and other businesses and to profit from them together.

Day Five: Nia (Purpose) To make our collective vocation the building and developing of our community to restore our people to their traditional greatness.

Day Six: Kuumba (Creativity) To do always as much as we can, in the way we can, to leave our community more beautiful and beneficial than we inherited it.

Day Seven: Imani (Faith) To believe with all our hearts in our people, our parents, our teachers, our leaders, and the righteousness and victory of our struggle.

I want to highlight the fifth principle today! Nia (Purpose) To make our collective vocation the building and developing of our community to restore our people to their traditional greatness.

As I further developed the thought of “purpose and collective vocation,” it reminds me of God’s generosity. Everywhere, we see the beauty of His presence and generosity. God’s generosity starts with the gift of salvation through His son Jesus Christ. Scripture tells us in the gospel of John, third chapter verse sixteen; “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.”

As we are in the season of giving. We must understand that generosity is about far more than giving money. It’s about living generously in every area of our lives. However, what does it mean to be generous in every area of our lives? It means being generous with your love, time, kindness, your praise to God, sympathy, forgiveness, etc. It means being generous with your listening so that we can seek to understand others. It means being generous with your attention so that you can be aware of the needs of people. Money and material treasures can be a blessing and a curse. Especially if we use it for things that are not of God. God has called us to be good and faithful stewards of all the blessings he has bestowed upon us. We must take heed to his calling on our lives to be good stewards. Good stewardship is not only about how much we give within our churches. It is also about the generosity we show to our brothers and sisters in need. Scripture also reminds us in the gospel of Luke chapter six verse thirty-eight. “Give, and it shall be given unto you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.”

So therefore, we should give not for public recognition. We should give generously of our time, money, and talents to others. Because God has commanded us to do so. If God said it. We must believe it!

Throughout the holiday of Kwanzaa, the seven principles in various ways teaches us to be generous and be faithful stewards within our collective work and responsibility in our respected communities. As we prepare to welcome a new year, I want you to ask yourself – what does my community need? What direct work can I do? What else can I do to support those doing the necessary work that I cannot do? Lastly, looking into the new year. We must ask and remind ourselves, what is one direct action and one supportive action we can take to make our communities a better place to live, work, and play.

You are welcome to join me in prayer.

Dear Heavenly Father,

I pray for unity and understanding among our communities, different cultures, and nationalities. Help us to recognize each culture’s unique gifts and strengths. Allow us to celebrate and appreciate our diversity. May we learn to listen and respect one another and work together towards a common goal of harmony and unity. Open our eyes to those who are struggling and need help. Let us be your hands to show all the love of God’s generosity. Grant us the courage and compassion to stand up for justice and equality and work towards a community where everyone is treated with dignity and respect. May you continue to make our Newberry community one of peace where everyone may flourish. In Jesus name I pray, Amen.

God Bless!