NEWBERRY — Grilling is a convenient way to impart flavor on various foods and enjoy some fresh air and sunshine along the way. Many people work hard to hone their grilling skills, including many of the individuals on Father’s Day shopping lists. Grilling is an opportunity for dads to flex their culinary muscles and deliver plenty of flame-licked foods.

Various organizations that specialize in grilling have found that men are twice as likely to grill compared to women. Therefore, gifts that cater to dads’ grilling gusto can be ideal this Father’s Day.

· BBQ grill tools: Every grillmaster needs a quality set of tools to do the job. Ultimate grilling kits often come complete with spatula, fork, tongs, heat-resistant gloves, skewers, and additional grilling gear.

· Digital food thermometer: Cooking food to the correct internal temperature is vital for safety and flavor. Various food thermometers are on the market, but ones that can remain in the food and then send temperatures back to an app via Bluetooth can keep grillers apprised of the cooking progress minute-by-minute.

· Engraved cutting board: Laser-engraved cutting boards can be customized with special messages or monograms so that Dad will feel extra-special serving up his grilled feast.

· Premium wood chunks: Foods can be enhanced with extra flavor when grillmasters utilize wood during cooking. Put together a gift package with woods like hickory, apple and maple.

· Smoker: Expand Dad’s outdoor setup by buying him a smoker. Smokers enable low-and-slow cooking and are ideal for making briskets, pork roasts and ribs. Some smokers come as combination models that have a grill on one side and a smoker box on the other.

· Meat grinder: Whether it’s a free-standing appliance or an attachment for a stand mixer, a meat grinder enables a person to make his own custom blends of ground meats to use in burgers or sausages. This allows full control over the quality of the meat cuts used.

· Personalized grill mat: This type of mat will add a personal touch to the grilling area. These mats look good, and many are made with anti-slip backing to ensure they stay in place. Standing on the mat can be more comfortable than standing on concrete or pavers.

Dad deserves the best for Father’s Day. For men who enjoy manning the grill, grilling accessories can heat up gift-giving.