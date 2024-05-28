NEWBERRY —Six students from three Newberry County high schools have been selected as delegates to the 77th Palmetto Girls State program, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 24 announced.

This year, the ALA Unit 24 of Newberry will be sponsoring the following students:

Elizabeth Ann Crider – Newberry Academy

Fallon Higgins – Whitmire Community School

Jolee ‘Makenna” Moss-Jenkins – Whitmire Community School

Arie Longshore – Mid-Carolina High School

Kynley Mack – Mid-Carolina High School

Dakota Perry – Mid-Carolina High School

The program will be held from June 9-15 at Presbyterian College in Clinton, SC. Palmetto Girls State is held to provide a unique forum for the state’s rising high school senior girls to learn about government and the political process. In the mythical state of “Palmetto,” the delegates, also referred to as the citizens of “Palmetto,” organize the cities, counties and the state of “Palmetto” and choose the forms of government and officials for the cities, counties and states.