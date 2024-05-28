Boating is a popular summer pastime. Few activities can be as relaxing and awe-inspiring as a day spent on the water.

Safety is an essential component of responsible boating. Veteran boaters know that the work is never done in regard to ensuring their vessels are safe for everyone on board. One potentially harmful component boaters must be aware of is carbon monoxide, often referred to as “CO.” Understanding CO and the threat it poses can help boaters and their passengers stay safe this summer.

Understanding CO

When carbon-based fuels burn, they produce CO. Gasoline, oil and propane are some common examples of carbon-based fuels. CO also can be a byproduct of gas-powered generators, cooking ranges and water heaters.

CO buildup

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, large boats, including houseboats, sometimes have generators that vent toward the rear of the boat. This venting makes people on the rear swim deck or water platform of the boat vulnerable to CO poisoning. The CDC also notes that traveling at slow speeds and idling can lead to a buildup of CO in the cabin, a buildup that can increase due to wind coming from the aft section of the boat.

Poorly ventilated canvas enclosures, enclosed spaces, which can trap CO, and blocked exhaust outlets are some additional ways that CO can accumulate on a boat.

The signs of CO poisoning

The CDC says that CO can poison or even kill people who breathe in too much of it. As a result, it’s imperative that boaters and people who plan to spend time on a boat, learn to recognize the signs of CO poisoning.

· Headache

· Dizziness

· Weakness

· Nausea

· Vomiting

· Chest pain

· Confusion

When on a boat, it’s important that people do not write any of these symptoms off as seasickness.

Maintaining a boat

The CDC notes that symptoms of CO poisoning may not be evident, so it’s important that appropriate measures are taken to ensure boats are always in proper working order. When purchasing a CO detector for your boat, make sure to buy one listed by the Underwriters’ Laboratories as appropriate for marine use inside the boat.

The following are some additional measures boaters can take to maintain their boats and reduce their risk, and their passengers’ risks, for CO poisoning, courtesy of the CDC:

· Properly install and maintain all fuel-burning engines and appliances.

· Educate all passengers about the signs and symptoms of CO poisoning.

· Swim and play away from areas where engines vent their exhaust.

· Watch children closely when they play on rear swim decks or water platforms.

· Never block exhaust outlets, as blocking outlets can cause CO to build up in the cabin and cockpit areas even when hatches, windows, portholes, and doors are closed.

· Dock, beach or anchor at least 20 feet away from the nearest boat that is running a generator or engine. This is important because exhaust from nearby vessels can send CO into the cabin and cockpit of a boat.

Boating is a popular summertime activity. Staying safe on a boat involves protecting yourself and your passengers from CO poisoning.