Dr. Sam Davis with his wife Bianica and their two children.

NEWBERRY — March 30 was National Doctor’s Day and Newberry Hospital officials said they were happey to recognize all of their amazing doctors for all they do for the hospital and community.

Each year, hospital staff selects a “Doctor of the Year.” The doctor of the year is someone the staff feels has enthusiasm for their work and commitment to exceptional patient care.

“We congratulate Dr. Sam Davis for being chosen as the Newberry Hospital 2024 Doctor of the Year,” hospital oficials said.

Dr. Davis is a surgeon who performs orthopedic surgeries at Newberry Hospital. John Snow, the Chief Executive Officer at Newberry Hospital presented the award to Dr. Davis on behalf of the staff. Dr. Davis recognized the staff at Newberry Hospital for their assistance in helping him provide care for his patients.

The first Doctor’s Day observance was March 30, 1933 in Winder (WINE-der), Georgia. Eudora Brown Almond, wife of Dr. Charles B. Almond, felt doctors deserved a little extra recognition in American society for their extraordinary, life-saving, and often thankless work. The day of observance for National Doctors Day was picked to commemorate the first use of anesthesia during surgery in 1842 by Dr. Crawford Long, a well-known doctor from Jefferson Georgia.

On March 30, 1958, Congress adopted a resolution commemorating March 30 as National Doctors Day. On October 30, 1990, President George Bush signed a resolution officially recognizing National Doctor’s Day.