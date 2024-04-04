NEWBERRY — Newberry Hospital announced it has been recognized as a 2024 Outstanding Patient Experience Award recipient by Healthgrades, the leading resource consumers use to find a hospital or doctor. This achievement reflects Newberry Hospital’s commitment to providing an exceptional care experience for patients and their loved ones.

“Our staff strive to provide genuine, authentic care to all of our patients every day,” says John Snow, Chief Executive Officer of Newberry Hospital. “We are extremely honored that our patients have once again acknowledged the commitment our staff has to ensuring the best possible patient experience.”

To identify the top hospitals for patient experience, Healthgrades applies a scoring methodology to ten patient experience measures using Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey data submitted by the hospital’s own patients. Survey questions focus on patients’ perceptions of their hospital care, from cleanliness and noise levels to medication explanations and staff responsiveness. The measures also include whether a patient would recommend the hospital to friends or family and their overall rating of the hospital.

For this annual analysis, Healthgrades evaluated more than 2,500 hospitals that submitted at least 100 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), covering admissions from January 2022 to December 2022. Of those hospitals evaluated, Newberry Hospital outperformed its peers–based on feedback from their own patients–to achieve this award.

“We commend Newberry Hospital for going above and beyond to provide a best-in-class care experience for patients during their hospital stay,” said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data sciences at Healthgrades. “Newberry Hospital’s dedication to superior patient care is particularly impressive given recent declines in patient satisfaction scores across the country. We look forward to their continued leadership and commitment to ensuring the health and wellness of all patients.”

Consumers can visit www.healthgrades.com to learn more about how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access the complete Outstanding Patient Experience Award Methodology.