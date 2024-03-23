COLUMBIA — The South Carolina State Museum is excited to welcome rising culinary star, Amethyst Ganaway, for Harvesting Heritage: A History of Black Culinary Traditions in the Palmetto State, on Saturday, May 18 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. The special event, the first in a yearlong collaboration with the renowned chef and food writer, explores how women shape the way we eat and features heavy hors d’oeuvres and a specialty cocktail.

During this evening, guests will sample fresh takes on South Carolina culinary traditions, including Lowcountry shrimp toast, Upstate peach and pea salad, PeeDee boiled peanuts, Carolina Gold middlins and more and enjoy a special discussion with the up-and-coming South Carolina chef alongside renowned artist and storyteller Natalie Daise.

Beginning in August, Ganaway will hold a series of six programs at the State Museum exploring the different regions of South Carolina with chefs, farmers, policymakers, and others. From tobacco culture and food traditions in the PeeDee to celebrating the culinary contributions of immigrant communities in our Upstate, this new series will highlight the history and artistic expression evident in our food traditions.

“I am so excited to partner with the State Museum to bring the stories, artistry and living history of the foodways of the many African American communities across our state to life,” says Ganaway. “I look forward to engaging with my neighbors within each region, and to work alongside such a dedicated and established organization like the State Museum throughout 2024, 2025, and beyond.”

Born and raised in North Charleston, Amethyst Ganaway has been featured in the New York Times, Food & Wine, Garden & Gun and more. Specializing in Southern and African American foodways and the foodways of the African Disapora, Ganaway also recently headlined the Charleston Wine + Food festival. She uses her position as a chef and food writer to tell the stories of the region’s history, culture, art, cuisine, and environment.

Tickets for Harvesting Heritage: A History of Black Culinary Traditions in the Palmetto State are $50 for general public and $40 for museum members. Tickets include event activities, food and a drink voucher. Tickets are now on sale at scmuseum.org.