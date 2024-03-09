COLUMBIA — The Columbia VA Health Care System will host a Spring into Wellness Health Fair, March 13. The fair is open to all Veterans, caregivers, spouses and active-duty military. The fair will feature more than two dozen Columbia VAHCS health programs and departments, to help educate Veterans on the healthcare options available to them. There will also be giveaways, yoga sessions, music, and more!

Who: Veterans, spouses & families, caregivers, active-duty military

What: Spring Health Fair

When: March 13, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: 6439 Garners Ferry Rd., Columbia, SC 29209, Patriot’s Park (Cafeteria Courtyard)

RSVP: Media interested in attending appointment ceremony must RSVP to Columbia VA Public Affairs at vhacmspublicaffairs@va.gov, or by calling 803-776-4000 ext. 53445/57260.

