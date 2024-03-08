SOUTH CAROLINA — Sally Cooke is a quiet force of nature at Piedmont Technical College (PTC), and the tenacious redhead who works wonders from behind the scenes at the college finally has been thrust into the spotlight — and deservedly so.

On Jan. 31, 2024, Cooke was presented with the South Carolina Association of Technical College Commissioners (SCATCC) 2023 Professional Board Staff Member Award. The SCATCC annual awards program honors outstanding work performed at technical colleges across the state.

Cooke has been the executive assistant in the President’s Office at the college for more than two decades. Hers is a familiar face to all administrators, faculty, and staff. Her get-it-done approach to her work is practically legendary.

“Sally has served under every president in the college’s history and possesses unparalleled levels of institutional knowledge that PTC officials depend on,” wrote PTC Area Commission Chair Richard Cain in his nomination of Cooke for the award. “Her goal, always, is perfection. In fact, she accepts no less.”

A humble Cooke is unaccustomed to so much attention but is taking it in stride.

“Receiving this award has given me a sincere sense of fulfillment and is a reminder of the impact of the college,” she said. “This recognition extends beyond my contribution and is a testament to the group spirit and dedication of everyone at Piedmont Technical College.”

Cooke went on to thank the original college president, Dr. Lex Walters, as well as his successors, Dr. Ray Brooks and Dr. Hope E. Rivers, respectively, for giving her the opportunity to grow and thrive in the position. She also expressed gratitude to the college’s area commissioners, past and present, who have provided such a positive guiding light.

“We are a community that thrives on collaboration and shared success,” Cooke said. “This award reflects our philosophy that we are stronger together.”

In addition, four PTC Area Commissioners were recognized for service milestones at the awards event. They are: Blake Davis (5 years), George Cone Jr. (20 years), Jane Herlong (20 years) and Y.J. Ahn (20 years).